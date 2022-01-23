Standard Liège - Club Brugge

Follow the Pro League live Football match between Standard Liège and Club Brugge with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:30 on 23 January 2022.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Luka Elsner or Alfred Schreuder? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Standard Liège and Club Brugge news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Standard Liège and Club Brugge. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

