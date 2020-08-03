Promotion hope for Fuenlabrada as La Liga make u-turn on suspended game

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Spanish side Fuenlabrada's final match against Deportivo La Coruna that was suspended when several players tested positive for COVID-19 will now go ahead on Wednesday after La Liga made a u-turn on their initial decision.

Fuenlabrada had confirmed 28 positives in total in the first team squad and at the club's base in Madrid, forcing La Liga to invoke the force majeure clause and suspend the game permanently.

Following the last round of matches, Fuenlabrada were left needing a draw to leap back into sixth place and clinch a playoff-promotion berth when La Liga had confirmed that the final spot would be awarded to sixth-placed Elche instead.

"From the club, we consider that justice has been done by being able to finish the competition on the field, something that we will do with the greatest enthusiasm," Fuenlabrada said in a statement.

La Liga also announced the dates for the promotion playoffs, with the first leg of the semi-finals to be played on Aug. 13 and the second leg three days later.

The two-legged final will be played on Aug. 20 and 23, giving the winner only three weeks to prepare for the new top flight season which kicks off on Sept. 12.

Top-of-the table Huesca and Cadiz won automatic promotion to La Liga while Real Zaragoza, Almeria and Girona are the other three teams fighting it out for the final spot. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

