Watford's Adekite Fatuga-Dada didn't know what to expect when her manager called an urgent summit last week.

Her heart started racing once she saw the cryptic message in the team group chat, simply stating "there's an important meeting that needs to happen."

Waiting until the appointed hour wasn't an option for the Golden Girls' longest-serving player, so, consumed by curiosity, she turned sleuth.

Euro 2020 Modric hits out at 'arrogance' of English media, in echo of 2018 spats 2 HOURS AGO

"I messaged Helen [Ward], our captain, 'What's going on? Do we know?'," Fatuga-Dada, 24, recalled.

"I didn't want to wait until one o'clock, and this was at about 10 o'clock in the morning.

"She teased me a little bit and didn't really want to tell me, but I managed to get it out of her in the end.

"It was a lot of relief honestly; I had a little fist bump to myself in my room. It was just the most amazing thing."

The 'most amazing thing' was, of course, that the Golden Girls had secured promotion to the FA Women's Championship through the FA's Upward Club Movement scheme, introduced in April.

Applications, said the FA, "were marked against a criteria weighted 75 per cent on-field and 25 per cent off-field", with the latter including "club structure, workforce and facilities."

Watford, currently the top team in the Tier 3 Women's National League Southern Premier Division, will join Sunderland, also greenlit for a step-up next season.

Both teams' seasons ended prematurely in March, when the FA curtailed play in tiers three to six.

For Fatuga-Dada, who joined the club at the age of 11, the move places her squad exactly where they belong. She said: "We've worked for so long towards this and everything with COVID and how it put a stop to it, we would have loved to have done it on the pitch but it's an as amazing feeling without winning on the pitch.

"It will make a massive difference in terms of the support that we get from the club. We get a lot of support anyway and I think that will continue.

"In terms of for us as players, last season and the league that we were in it was seen as non-elite, which is why we couldn't continue.

"Now to be amongst that elite, it's what we deserve really for the hard work that we've put in, all the stuff that the club does, and everything that happens behind the scenes.

"It's definitely going to give us a bit of a confidence boost, but we have to properly get to work now and make sure that we stay in that division."

Pride aside, there's another massive incentive to staying up. Clubs in the Championship are set to benefit from 25% of the investment revenue generated from the FA's landmark broadcast deal coming into effect next season.

The "multimillion-pound" agreement, announced in March, will see upwards of 66 Women's Super League matches broadcast between Sky and the BBC.

And with Watford's men back in the top flight too, it's shaping up to be a sensational season in Hertfordshire.

Fatuga-Dada also works behind the desk at the Watford FC Community Sports and Education Trust, so she can say with full confidence that Watford has a singular mentality.

She said: "We train at the same training ground and we have access to the first-team gym.

"If it is good enough for our men's team who are now back in the Premier League then it is definitely good enough for us.

"Also, the support that the [men's] players give us off the pitch as well is amazing. A lot of them sent us messages saying congratulations and stuff like that.

"At Watford at the moment it just feels very one club, which I know a lot of teams say but I've always felt that we actually feel it and we actually do put that into action."

Sportsbeat 2021

Football 'The first hours were devastating' - Llorente opens up on false-positive 3 HOURS AGO