Football

'Protest has to be civilised' says Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer backed fans right to protest but said it has to be in 'a civilised manner', as he reflected on Sunday's (2nd May) protest at Old Trafford that led to Manchester United's English Premier League match against Liverpool being postponed and left two police officers injured.

00:00:44, an hour ago