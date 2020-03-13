Protocol be damned, the Premier League and UEFA had the chance to take the lead and they blew it

On Friday morning came the official confirmation that we had all been expecting, and in many cases demanding - the Premier League, EFL, WSL had all been suspended until April 4.

On the same day, UEFA decided to postpone next week’s Champions League and Europa League matches.

The Premier League and the Champions League are two of the biggest sporting events in the world, yet they were among the last of active tournaments to be suspended and it has to be asked - why?

Professional sport across Europe had already pretty much been halted while all five major American sports leagues had all already suspended activity. In fact a load of events that weren’t due to take place until April, May or even further down the line had already made a decision.

Yet the response we had from the Premier League and UEFA? Silence.

Actually, that’s not quite fair. UEFA had moved to suspend Manchester City v Real Madrid and Lyon v Juventus, but that was only after Real Madrid and Juventus were quarantined over COVID-19.

But still they allowed around 3,000 fans to travel from Madrid - the epicentre of cases in Spain - to Anfield for Atletico Madrid’s match against Liverpool.

They refused to listen to Wolverhampton Wanderers, who pleaded for their game against Olympiacos to be called off, particularly after the Greek club’s owner tested positive for the virus.

Raul Jimenez of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Ousseynou Ba of Olympiacos FC during the UEFA Europa League round of 16 first leg match between Olympiacos FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Karaiskakis Stadium on March 12, 2020 in Piraeus, Greece. The match isGetty Images

Initially they said a meeting would take place on Tuesday next week, giving themselves a few more days at a time when things are changing at an unprecedented pace.

In the end they had to make a decision on next week's fixtures, but their hand was forced by those around them as a host of European countries issued a shutdown on all sporting activity.

Yet still there is no word from UEFA on Euro 2020, a tournament that is scheduled to be held in 12 different countries across Europe.

Still, the Premier League fared little better.

After a bafflingly long week of silence the Premier League issued a confusing statement on Thursday evening saying that they intended for all the weekend’s games to go ahead as planned, with fans.

Less than an hour after that, Arsenal confirmed manager Mikel Arteta had tested positive, which forced a dramatic u-turn that led to Friday morning’s announcement.

That the sensible decision has now been reached should not detract from the fact that unless a Premier League manager or player tested positive the league were intending to DO NOTHING.

To encourage mass gathering - regardless of government advice - in this form was irresponsible. Coronavirus can be passed on without exhibiting symptoms. To ask that many people to congregate risks forming a breeding ground for the virus and in a country with an already badly overworked and underfunded public healthcare system that is dangerous.

Video - Coronavirus - Nigel Pearson ‘underwhelmed by lack of leadership’ from Boris Johnson over pandemic 00:42

The government's chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance has said that public gatherings come with substantial risks.

"Of course there is a risk, but on average one person infects two or three others," he has said.

" "You therefore have a very low probability of infecting a large number of people in a stadium, or a rather higher probability of infecting people very close to you, and that means most of the transmission tends to takes place with friends and colleagues in close environments, not in the big environments. "

So a major sporting event isn’t a close environment? The travel to and from the game, the queuing into the game, for the toilet and for refreshment, none of that is a close environment?

There was a chance for the two biggest club football events to show the way, show that slowing the spread of the pandemic was of paramount concern and to act swiftly and responsibly in cancelling events. This was not a time to worry about logistics of what to do with cancelled games - that could be dealt with once the magnitude of the evolving pandemic was crystal clear.

But no, they hesitated, before they were forced into a decision.

Perhaps - but probably not - they actually felt that playing games (in front of fans in England) still was the best possible course of action, which is eerily reminiscent of the mayor in Jaws, whom, incidentally, Boris Johnson once called a hero of his, so make of that what you will.

Just because England is not in the same situation as Italy does not mean that it won’t be soon. Italy and the rest of Europe are catching up to where China was a month or two ago and the UK is catching up to Italy.

Therefore surely it behoves you to take action early and show that your league is united in trying to do what is best for everyone, rather than for the few.

In an ideal world the pandemic will pass and the action that has been taken will allow humanity to move forward without long-lasting disruption. But had they not belatedly taken action, it is possible that we would have looked back at the lack of action from the Premier League as a potential cause for a worsening situation.

And for reference every argument made here can also apply to the Bundesliga, which until very recently was going ahead this weekend with no fans, until a late suspension until April 2.

Just look at the quotes of Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge before the cancellation came in.

“At the end of the day, it’s about finances and the outstanding big TV payments to clubs. I think it’s right that under the current conditions, the games this weekend take place.”

Sorry, what?

Realistically this won’t be the last time humanity faces a crisis like this. Let us hope that those at the top of sport and government will have learned their lessons next time…