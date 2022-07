Football

'Proud' Matthijs de Ligt presented as new Bayern player

New Bayern defender Matthijs de Ligt has said he is ready to help plug the gap caused by the departure of striker Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona. The Dutchman, who has joined the German club from Italy's Juventus, said he was ready to accept the challenge from Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann to score at least eight goals a season.

