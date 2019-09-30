LIVE

NK Aluminij - NK Celje

Prva liga Telekom Slovenije - 30 September 2019

Prva liga Telekom Slovenije – Follow the Football match between NK Aluminij and NK Celje live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 30 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Slobodan Grubor or Dusan Kosic? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between NK Aluminij and NK Celje? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for NK Aluminij vs NK Celje. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

