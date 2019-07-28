LIVE

NK Bravo - NK Tabor Sezana

Prva liga Telekom Slovenije - 28 July 2019

Prva liga Telekom Slovenije – Follow the Football match between NK Bravo and NK Tabor Sezana live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:30 on 28 July 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Dejan Grabic or Andrej Razdrh? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between NK Bravo and NK Tabor Sezana? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for NK Bravo vs NK Tabor Sezana. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

