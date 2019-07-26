LIVE

NK Celje - NK Aluminij

Prva liga Telekom Slovenije - 26 July 2019

Prva liga Telekom Slovenije – Follow the Football match between NK Celje and NK Aluminij live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 26 July 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Dusan Kosic or Slobodan Grubor? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between NK Celje and NK Aluminij? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for NK Celje vs NK Aluminij. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

