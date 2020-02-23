LIVE

NK Domzale - NŠ Mura

Prva liga Telekom Slovenije - 23 February 2020

Prva liga Telekom Slovenije – Follow the Football match between NK Domzale and NŠ Mura live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 23 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Andrej Razdrh or Ante Šimundža? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between NK Domzale and NŠ Mura? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for NK Domzale vs NŠ Mura. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

