LIVE

NK Triglav Kranj - Rudar Velenje

Prva liga Telekom Slovenije - 22 February 2020

Prva liga Telekom Slovenije – Follow the Football match between NK Triglav Kranj and Rudar Velenje live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 22 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Vlado Smit or Andrei Panadic? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between NK Triglav Kranj and Rudar Velenje? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for NK Triglav Kranj vs Rudar Velenje. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

