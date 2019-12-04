LIVE

Rudar Velenje - NK Maribor

Prva liga Telekom Slovenije - 4 December 2019

Prva liga Telekom Slovenije – Follow the Football match between Rudar Velenje and NK Maribor live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:55 on 4 December 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Andrei Panadic or Darko Milanic? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Rudar Velenje and NK Maribor? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Rudar Velenje vs NK Maribor. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

