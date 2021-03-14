FC Koper - NK Celje

Follow the Prva liga Telekom Slovenije live Football match between FC Koper and NK Celje with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:30 on 14 March 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Rodolfo Vanoli or Jirí Jarošík? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest FC Koper and NK Celje news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for FC Koper and NK Celje. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

