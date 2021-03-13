NK Aluminij - NK Domzale

Follow the Prva liga Telekom Slovenije live Football match between NK Aluminij and NK Domzale with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 13 March 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Oskar Drobne or Dejan Djuranovic? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest NK Aluminij and NK Domzale news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for NK Aluminij and NK Domzale. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

