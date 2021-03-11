NK Maribor - FC Koper

Follow the Prva liga Telekom Slovenije live Football match between NK Maribor and FC Koper with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:15 on 11 March 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Saša Gajser or Rodolfo Vanoli? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest NK Maribor and FC Koper news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for NK Maribor and FC Koper. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

