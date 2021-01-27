Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly reached an agreement for the loan signing of Dele Alli until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old has fallen out of favour at Spurs this season, leading to suggestions he could seek a move away from North London in an effort to find more regular first team football.

Mauricio Pochettino’s appointment at the Parc des Princes earlier this month only increased speculation that his former Tottenham midfielder could join him in the French capital.

French newspaper Le Parisien claims an agreement has been struck for the loan signing of Alli, but that agreement won’t include an option for PSG to sign the England international permanently.

Discussions between Spurs and PSG over the midfielder date back to the summer when the French champions reportedly first encountered Daniel Levy’s inflexibility as a transfer negotiator.

Despite this, PSG maintained contact with Tottenham and considered a number of different options to sway Levy. These included proposals involving Leandro Paredes and Christian Eriksen.

Alli has started just one Premier League game this season and has had to make do with appearances in the cup competitions and the Europa League as Jose Mourinho continues to favour other options.

