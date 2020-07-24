PSG beat St Etienne to win Coupe de France but Mbappe injured

PARIS, July 24 (Reuters) - Paris St Germain forward Neymar struck early to secure a 1-0 win over 10-man St Etienne as they claimed the Coupe de France on Friday in a near empty stadium as French football came out of a four-month break due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Neymar scored on the rebound in the 14th minute after PSG striker Kylian Mbappe sprinted clear and saw his shot blocked by goalkeeper Jessy Moulin, with only 5,000 fans in the 80,000-seater Stade de France due to strict health protocols.

Mbappe, however, was injured in the 26th minute from a rough challenge by St Etienne captain Loic Perrin, who was sent off, as Ligue 1 champions PSG chase a quadruple this season.

St Etienne, who had hit the post in the fifth minute through Denis Bouanga, had their share of chances even after going a man down, but missed out on adding to their six Cup wins. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris)

