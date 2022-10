Football

PSG boss Christophe Galtier reluctant to rest Neymar, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe despite fatigue concerns

Neymar, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe have been in sizzling form for PSG and coach Christophe Galtier does not want to disrupt the dynamic.

00:01:40, an hour ago