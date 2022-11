Football

PSG boss Christophe Galtier rests Lionel Messi amid World Cup injury concerns, hails in-form Neymar

Lionel Messi has some inflammation on his Achilles tendon and is being rested for Paris Saint-Germain's trip to Lorient on Sunday as a precautionary measure. Paris Saint-Germain's coach Christophe Galtier said that a good relationship between the forward-line stars Kylian Mbappe, Messi and Neymar Junior is essential for the efficiency of the team.

00:01:45, an hour ago