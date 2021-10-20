Football

PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino hails Lionel Messi - Kylian Mbappe ‘connection’ after RB Leipzig win

Mauricio Pochettino: "The talent of Kylian and Leo is pretty obvious, they play for Paris Saint-Germain and so in matches where the team as a whole cannot find the right answers, I think that such talented players can find solutions like they did today. This is why it is important to have players of this calibre in a team like Paris Saint-Germain who want to win every match."

00:01:16, an hour ago