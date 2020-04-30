Football

PSG crowned Ligue 1 champions - French league

ByReuters
39 minutes ago | Updated 34 minutes ago

PARIS, April 30 (Reuters) - Paris St Germain have been awarded the Ligue 1 title after the season was ended amid the COVID-19 crisis, the French League (LFP) said on Thursday.

PSG had a 12-point lead over second-placed Olympique de Marseille when the season was suspended as part of French government's measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus last month.

The LFP also crowned Lorient as Ligue 2 champions.

PARIS ST GERMAIN AWARDED FRENCH LIGUE 1 SOCCER TITLE AS SEASON ENDED - FRENCH LEAGUE

French prime minister Edouard Philippe on Tuesday said that 'the 2019-2020 season of professional sports, including football, (would) not be able to resume'. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

