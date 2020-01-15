PSG crush Monaco 4-1 to extend Ligue 1 lead

Three days after the sides drew 3-3 at the Parc des Princes, Kylian Mbappe scored twice, Neymar netted a penalty and second-half substitute Pablo Sarabia was also on target for PSG, while Tiemoue Bakayoko briefly reduced the arrears for Monaco.

PSG moved to 49 points from 20 games and have clear water between themselves and second-placed Olympique de Marseille on 41.

Stade Rennais are five points further adrift in third after the Brittany side beat Nimes 1-0 away courtesy of a second-half Adrien Hunou goal on Wednesday.

Monaco are ninth on 29 points. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)