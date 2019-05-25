PSG end Tuchel speculation as boss signs contract extension

Thomas Tuchel has signed a 12-month contract extension to remain as Paris St Germain head coach until the conclusion of the 2020/21 season.

The German took over at the French capital, replacing Unai Emery, last year and guided them to a successful defence of their Ligue 1 crown, where they finished 16 points ahead of second-placed Lille.

However, this season has not been without its low moments as PSG failed to defend either of the domestic cups – losing in the final of the Coupe de France and in the quarters of the Coupe de la Ligue.

Far more significant was their Champions League elimination in the last 16, where they surrendered a 2-0 first-leg lead in bowing out to an under-strength Manchester United.

With European success seemingly of premier importance to PSG’s hierarchy, Tuchel’s position came under scrutiny, but that has been lifted by the news he and his backroom staff have signed new deals to June 30, 2021.

Tuchel said in quotes on PSG’s official website: “I’m delighted to extend my contract and commitment to Paris St Germain. I’d like to thank the chairman and the whole club for their trust in me and my staff.

“This only reinforces my ambition to bring this team to the very top through hard work. I’m also very touched by the backing of our supporters, and I’m sure that the best is yet to come for our club.”

PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi added: “For a year now, Thomas has been bringing fantastic energy to the daily life of the club, not only for the players, but for the whole of Paris St Germain.

“Our supporters immediately took to this coach, who is always keen to share his analysis and emotions with as many people as possible. Thomas is a huge football fan and a very demanding manager who also listens to others.

“Thomas has expertise in the game as well as great managerial skills, and we are delighted to be able to rely on his qualities on a long-term basis.”