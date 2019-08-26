PSG have endured a poor start to the season, losing 2-1 to Rennes thanks to an abject performance a week ago, although they returned to winning ways and the top three in the table with a 4-0 win yesterday.

But it came at a cost as Uruguay forward Cavani was substituted after 13 minutes while Mbappe limped off midway through the second half.

Kylian Mbappe suffered a hamstring injury during the second halfGetty Images

In a statement, PSG have confirmed that has Cavani has had a scan on an injured hip that show he is 'unlikely to return in less than three weeks' while his team-mate suffered damage that will sideline him for at least a month, depending on 'the evolution of the injury'.

The news means Cavani and Mbappe will miss PSG's league games against Metz, Strasbourg and Olympique Lyonnais but could return before they face Reims on September 25.