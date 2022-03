Football

'PSG need to be at 100% and in best conditions' - Mauricio Pochettino ahead of Nice and Real Madrid

Mauricio Pochettino ahead of Nice and Real Madrid: "For tomorrow's game we have to be at 100 per cent and in the best condition because we have to play a good game to get closer to victory. The Real Madrid game cannot be a justification for us not to be in this mood tomorrow. It would be a mistake for us not to be at 100 per cent for tomorrow's game."

00:00:51, 44 minutes ago