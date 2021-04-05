PSG defender Alessandro Florenzi will miss his side's quarter-final first leg Champions League test against Bayern Munich after testing positive for Covid-19.
Florenzi's team mate and fellow Italy international Marco Verratti is out of Wednesday's game in Munich as well after he tested positive on Friday.
In France, a positive test for the coronavirus results in an obligatory 10-day quarantine.
PSG tweeted that Florenzi had been self-isolating for a few days as a precaution and would continue to do so as per health protocols.
