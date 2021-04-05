PSG defender Alessandro Florenzi will miss his side's quarter-final first leg Champions League test against Bayern Munich after testing positive for Covid-19.

Florenzi's team mate and fellow Italy international Marco Verratti is out of Wednesday's game in Munich as well after he tested positive on Friday.

In France, a positive test for the coronavirus results in an obligatory 10-day quarantine.

Liga Getafe avenge recent Valencia defeats with resounding victory 08/02/2020 AT 17:10

PSG tweeted that Florenzi had been self-isolating for a few days as a precaution and would continue to do so as per health protocols.

Barcelona line-up Serie A duo as Haaland alternatives - Euro Papers

Serie A Roma keep on hoping after 2-0 win over Juventus 12/05/2019 AT 20:43