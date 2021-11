Football

PSG's Lionel Messi 'so difficult' to predict and plan against for Manchester City - Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola: "It's so difficult. Sometimes when he has the ball he doesn't know what he's going to do - so imagine he has to know what he is going to do. There is one player you can say 'no', is he going to the right or the left. When he has the ball, not even he knows exactly what he is going to do. I cannot tell the players what he (Messi) will do."

00:02:10, an hour ago