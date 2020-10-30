Neymar came off with a thigh muscle problem in the 26th minute of Wednesday's 2-0 win over the Turkish side.

"Neymar should be back after the international break," Tuchel told reporters ahead of PSG's Ligue 1 game at Nantes on Saturday.

The break in domestic action runs from Nov. 11 to Nov. 17 when international matches will be played.

Brazil play World Cup qualifiers at home to Venezuela and away to Uruguay on Nov. 13 and 17 respectively.

PSG, on 18 points from eight games, top the standings on goal difference ahead of Lille. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Ken Ferris)

