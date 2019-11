PSG's Verratti out of Monaco clash with injury

"Unfortunately, Marco felt something after training," Tuchel told a news conference, without elaborating on the nature of the injury.

"He will not be with the squad tomorrow. All the others are available."

That includes Brazil forward Neymar, who is fit despite feeling some groin pain after PSG's 2-2 Champions League draw at Real Madrid on Tuesday, Tuchel added.

"He trained solo yesterday and with the squad today without any problem. He is with the team, he can play," the German said.

Leaders PSG have 33 points from 14 matches, five more than second-placed Olympique de Marseille who beat Brest 2-1 on Friday.

Monaco are 13th on 18 points. (Reporting by Julien Pretot Editing by Ian Chadband)