But French media said Argentine internationals Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes had cut short their holidays in Ibiza after contracting the novel coronavirus.
“Two Paris Saint-Germain players are suspected of being infected with COVID-19,” said a club statement. “The state of their health is very reassuring. They have already been subjected to the appropriate health protocols.”
Both now face missing PSG’s belated start to the Ligue 1 season away at Racing Lens on Sept. 10 and at home to Olympique Marseille three days later.
The pair both featured for the French club in the 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League final in Lisbon on Aug. 23. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Johannesburg; Editing by Clare Fallon)