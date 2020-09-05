Rico, 27, joined PSG on a season-long loan last September and played 10 games in all competitions, helping the side win the Ligue 1 title, the Coupe de France and the Coupe de la Ligue and reach the final of the Champions League.

"The club would like to congratulate Sergio and wish him every success as he continues his career with the Rouge-et-Bleu," PSG said in a statement.

Football Czech Republic-Scotland tie to go ahead despite COVID-19 concerns - UEFA 23 MINUTES AGO

Rico, who has won one cap for Spain, made 170 appearances for Sevilla in all competitions, winning two Europa League titles during his time with the Spanish club. (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

UEFA Nations League Tsimikas tests positive for Covid-19 on Greece duty - reports 2 HOURS AGO