PSG still not 'favourites' for Champions League after knocking out Bayern - Mauricio Pochettino

Asked whether his team can be considered the main candidate to claim the Champions League after knocking Barcelona and Bayern Munich out of the competition, Paris Saint-Germain head coach Mauricio Pochettino denied vehemently, saying all the teams that reach the semi-finals have the same chance of success.

00:00:47, 8 hours ago