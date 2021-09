Football

PSG v Man City: Messi may return for PSG against Manchester City in UCL

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Mauricio Pochettino admitted on Monday that his star-studded team is still under construction, on the eve of hosting Manchester City in their Group A match in Paris on Tuesday. Up front, Pochettino hopes to have Lionel Messi back in attack as the Argentine shakes off a minor knee injury that sidelined him for two games.

00:01:54, 6 minutes ago