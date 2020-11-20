Lyon women were handed their first league defeat in almost four years when Marie-Antoinette Katoto netted PSG's winner on Friday.

The seven-time European champions and reigning Champions League holders last tasted defeat in France's top flight in December 2016, but they never found a reply after PSG's 10th-minute opener.

Katoto found the back of the net early to put PSG on top of the standings on 25 points from nine games, one ahead of Lyon, who had their 80-match unbeaten streak ended.

France internationals Eugenie Le Sommer and Katoto both sustained injuries that could rule them out of next week's decisive Euro 2022 qualifier against Austria.

