Puel celebrates St Etienne debut with derby win

Beric found the back of the net in the final minute to lift St Etienne up to 13th in the standings, two points and one spot ahead of Lyon, whose winless streak in the league stretched to seven games.

Lyon finished the game with 10 men after defender Leo Dubois limped off the pitch 10 minutes from time with coach Sylvinho having already made his three substitutions.

Puel had decided to hand Ryad Boudebouz a rare start and the gamble paid off as the Algerian international delivered the decisive cross for Beric's winning header. (Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Christian Radnedge)