Pukki fires Finland to first major finals at Euro 2020
By Reuters

54 minutes agoUpdated 51 minutes ago

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Finland striker Teemu Pukki scored twice as they beat Liechtenstein 3-0 to book a place at Euro 2020 and reach the finals of a major soccer tournament for the first time.

Jasse Tuominen put the Finns ahead after 21 minutes before Pukki converted a penalty in the 64th and wrapped up the points with their third goal 15 minutes from time.

The win secured second spot in Group J for Finland with 18 points, six behind section winners Italy, who play away to Bosnia & Herzegovina later on Friday.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Ken Ferris)

