Wednesday sacked Monk earlier this week with the club sitting 23rd in the second-tier standings after three wins from 11 league games.

Pulis, 62, last managed Championship side Middlesbrough, leaving the club at the end of the 2018-19 campaign after failing to secure promotion to the Premier League. He also previously managed West Bromwich Albion from 2015-17.

Football Spurs boss Mourinho gets suspended one-match European ban 20 MINUTES AGO

Pulis' first assignment with Wednesday will be a trip to Preston North End on Nov. 21 after the international break. (Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Premier League Premier League confirms end of PPV matches AN HOUR AGO