Football

Qatar aims to keep World Cup affordable despite COVID fall-out

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
35 minutes ago | Updated 33 minutes ago

By Simon Evans

MANCHESTER, England, May 20 (Reuters) - The head of Qatar's 2022 World Cup organising committee has vowed to ensure the tournament remains affordable for fans despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy.

The gulf state will host the 32-nation tournament in November and December 2022 and while Hassan Al Thawadi, head of the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, is hopeful the public health situation will be vastly improved he acknowledges the ripple-effects for the economy will be a challenge.

Football

Klopp says no Liverpool player will be forced to train

AN HOUR AGO

"What is recovery going to look like? It is all, right now, unclear, we are entering into a recession, there is always a concern about the global economy and the ability of fans to be able to afford travel and coming to participate and celebrate the World Cup," he said, speaking at Leaders in Sport’s online forum, LeadersWeek.direct.

Al Thawadi said he had been consulting with industry experts and also planned to engage with other major sports events, such as the Tokyo Olympics, which has been postponed to 2021 from this year, as Qatar looks to respond to the crisis.

A key element in planning, he said, would be to ensure that the event did not price-out supporters.

"We have always said from day one that this will be an affordable tournament, we want anyone who wants to come to the World Cup to be able to come," he said.

"Now, with the uncertainty of what it is going to look like post-COVID, there is no clear blueprint that I can sit down and discuss.

"(But) we are still committed to creating a balance between an affordable World Cup, at a price-rate which is affordable for fans, and at the same time a price-range which is affordable and functionable for the industry, for the service providers, for the supply chain, that is in responsible for delivering the World Cup," he added. (Reporting by Simon Evans Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Serie A

Matthijs de Ligt - is Juventus the place to be?

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Watford's Mariappa shocked after positive COVID-19 test

2 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Klopp says no Liverpool player will be forced to train

AN HOUR AGO
Serie A

Matthijs de Ligt - is Juventus the place to be?

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Watford's Mariappa shocked after positive COVID-19 test

2 HOURS AGO
Football

The Debate: Why Jose Luis Chilavert is the greatest goalkeeper ever

2 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

‘Worried’ PSG set to move for Haaland this summer – Euro Papers

00:01:16
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Empty stadiums suck – so what is the solution?

00:04:36
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Why Borussia Dortmund DON’T want to win the Bundesliga

00:02:15
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Barca throw €111m at Lautaro… but Kane was their first choice – Euro Papers

00:01:29
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

'Always more difficult to face Djokovic than Federer' - Toni Nadal

YESTERDAY AT 15:13
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Barca throw €111m at Lautaro… but Kane was their first choice – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 12:46
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

60 Second Pro: Corretja reveals the secrets of Nadal's serve

18/05/2020 AT 13:13
Play Icon
Formula 1

Motor racing-F1 could push back rules package to 2023, says Red Bull boss

31/03/2020 AT 16:52
Liga

Frustrated Messi the difference as penalty sees off Sociedad

07/03/2020 AT 15:50
Australian Open

Big boys DO cry: Why women's sport will miss Andy Murray

11/01/2019 AT 11:02
Play Icon
Tennis

Sports Explainer: Nadal's secrets of spin with huge forehand

18/05/2020 AT 09:12
Play Icon
Play Icon
Snooker

White: Even Hendry would tell you O’Sullivan is the greatest

19/04/2020 AT 11:35
Play Icon
Play Icon
China Championship

Mark Williams dispatches long-range red

27/09/2019 AT 11:24
Play Icon
Premier League

Maguire signs five-year Leicester City deal

09/09/2018 AT 10:20
DFL-Supercup

Bayern Munich thrash Eintracht Frankfurt to win DFL-Supercup

12/08/2018 AT 21:42
Premier League

Parker: Pogba has outgrown United because Mourinho can't manage him

24/07/2018 AT 10:15
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleKlopp says no Liverpool player will be forced to train
Next article'Living with a knife over your head' - Carapaz reveals Movistar issues