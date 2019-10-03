LIVE

Al Duhail - Al Sailiya

Qatar Stars League - 3 October 2019

Qatar Stars League – Follow the Football match between Al Duhail and Al Sailiya live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:40 on 3 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Rui Faria or Sami Trabelsi? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Al Duhail and Al Sailiya? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Al Duhail vs Al Sailiya. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

