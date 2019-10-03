LIVE

Al Wakrah - Al Gharafa

Qatar Stars League - 3 October 2019

Qatar Stars League – Follow the Football match between Al Wakrah and Al Gharafa live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:50 on 3 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Tintín Márquez or Slavisa Jokanovic? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Al Wakrah and Al Gharafa? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Al Wakrah vs Al Gharafa. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

