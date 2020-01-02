Al Wakrah
Finished
0
2
-
1
0
13:10
02/01/20
Al-Wakrah Stadium
Al Sadd
Qatar Stars League • Day 12
Scores
  • 2nd Half
  • Al Wakrah
  • Al Sadd
  • Mahmoud MardanliJassim Al Jalabi
    90'
  • Al Sulimane
    87'
  • Al Haydos
    86'
  • HasabaAl Sulimane
    80'
  • MekidecheMohamed
    78'
  • GabiAsadalla
    70'
  • IsmaelJung
    65'
  • 1st Half
  • Al Wakrah
  • Al Sadd
  • Ali
    38'
  • Ali
    33'
  • Uvini
    19'
  • Benyettou
    8'
  • Correia
    5'
Al Wakrah - Al Sadd
Qatar Stars League - 2 January 2020

Qatar Stars League – Follow the Football match between Al Wakrah and Al Sadd live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:10 on 2 January 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
