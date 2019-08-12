'Question mark' over United future remains, says Pogba

The France international said he wanted to leave the club during the close season and was linked with a potential move to Real Madrid or Juventus.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised Pogba's professionalism after he set up United's third and fourth goals against Chelsea, but the midfielder said "only time will tell" if he would stay in England.

"I always feel good when I play football. I do the things I like, plus it's my job. I give my all every time I go out on the pitch," Pogba told French radio station RMC.

"I'm aware that things have been said. Only time will tell. There's always that question mark.

"I'm at Manchester. I have fun with my team mates. I always want to win matches and I always give my best when I'm on the pitch."

The Premier League transfer window closed on Thursday, a day before the start of the season, but top-flight clubs in England are still allowed to sell players until the European window closes on Sept. 2.