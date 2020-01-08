Quick-thinking Kroos helps Real to Super Cup final

Germany international Kroos caught Valencia's Jaume Domenech out to open the scoring in the 15th minute, curling a cross towards goal while the keeper was still organising his defence and the ball flew over the line before Domenech could recover.

Isco and Luka Modric scored either side of halftime to put Zinedine Zidane's side further at ease before Dani Parejo converted a consolation penalty for last year's Copa del Rey winners in added time.

Real will meet the winners of Thursday's semi between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in Sunday's showpiece at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Jeddah that is hosting all games in the expanded tournament, for which the Spanish soccer federation will pocket a reported 40 million euros. (Reporting by Richard Martin, editing by Ed Osmond)