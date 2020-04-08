Getty Images

QUIZ: Can you name all the Ballon d'Or winners of the last 30 years?

QUIZ: Can you name all the Ballon d'Or winners of the last 30 years?
By Carrie Dunn

2 hours agoUpdated 1 hour ago

Test your football knowledge - can you name every single Ballon d'Or winner of the last three decades?

On the same topic