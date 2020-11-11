Rachel Yankey believes the biggest barrier to women entering elite men's football is a lack of understanding and that ignorance towards sexism and racism must be challenged when it is on display.

The former Arsenal and England international footballer opened up about the numerous obstacles she had to overcome in her illustrious career in the male-dominated sport in an edition of the Game Changers Podcast.

Premier League Pepe unhappy with bench role at Arsenal 3 HOURS AGO

Yankey hopes to finish off her UEFA A coaching licence, but believes if women are to get the same opportunities as men in the game then inequality has to be addressed.

"There’s no A licence for women and A licence for men," she said.

"The same thing with a pro licence. And this the same thing in teaching. We wouldn't go into, a parent dropping your child off and go ‘Oh, I'm not having that woman teach my child’. Would you? I mean, so I think it's the same. We've got to look at it in football.

"The coach, if they've got the qualifications and they've got the personal skills and people skills to, to develop people, then they will be good enough.

"I think the biggest barrier will be the media and will be the outside influences that have a big action on our perception of what is right and what is wrong. That would be the hardest thing. You see managers now they get crucified for having a loss.

Gareth Southgate at the moment. People sort of call for his head for playing against Denmark and losing. Imagine if Gareth Southgate was a woman. Imagine if he was black.

"These are the problems and it's totally wrong. We shouldn't judge people on colour of skin, on gender, It should be about what they bringing, what the style is."

Yankey says the best way to tackle inequality, not just in football, is to call out ignorance and educate.

"That's what we need to do," she said.

"If we're going to change something then we need not just the person – whether it’s the victim or the person that's happened to or another black person - but we need everybody that actually finds that wrong to say ‘do you know what that's wrong?’

"And then the person goes, ‘why is it wrong? I was only…’ and then you have a conversation, a debate, you find out ‘Oh, I didn't really understand that’. Then you can argue the points over it and the malice over it.

"I think we all need to stand up, if we're going to overcome racism, we all need to stand up.

"Also what we educate and teach. I was speaking to a friend of mine that works in school who said we're talking now about everything, about black history month and education.

"And one, it’s great black history month, but it's not great. We shouldn't have a month just dedicated to black people, you know, should just be overall.

"We celebrate people for what they are, but why do we not teach the slave trade in school? Because if we want to overcome and understand and educate what's happened to black people, then we need to teach it."

Rachel Yankey was speaking to Sue Anstiss MBE on The Game Changers, a podcast showcasing the incredible trailblazing women in sport.

The Game Changers is supported by Barclays and available across all platforms including apple podcasts, Spotify, Google and Stitcher, or you can listen here: podfollow.com/1464596772

podfollow.com/1464596772 You can find out more about all 41 guests from this and previous series at www.fearlesswomen.co.uk/thegamechangers

Premier League Martinez: Leaving Arsenal for Villa a step up YESTERDAY AT 08:50