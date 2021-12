Football

Rafael Benitez after thrashing for Everton by Liverpool - 'Everybody has to be disappointed'

Everton boss Rafael Benitez: "I think that everybody has to be disappointed then, because we have lost and we have lost the derby. But we have lost because we made mistakes against a top side. So we have seen how much money Liverpool has been spending and how successful they have been in the last year."

00:01:39, 36 minutes ago