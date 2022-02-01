Raith Rover's women's captain Tyler Rattray has resigned in protest after the club signed David Goodwillie from Clyde.

Goodwillie, along with footballer David Robertson, were found to have raped a woman by a civil court in 2017. Denise Clair waived her right to anonymity to prosecute the pair, with the court ruling that they had raped her after meeting on a night out in West Lothian in 2011. The judgment was upheld on appeal.

Fans and employees of the club have reacted angrily after weeks of growing speculation that Goodwillie was set to return to the club he played for over a decade ago.

And Rattray announced on Tuesday that she would leave the club.

She said: “After 10 long years playing for Raith, it’s gutting I have given up now because they have signed someone like this and I want nothing to do with it!

"It was good being captain of Raith while it lasted."

Best-selling crime author Val McDermid, a fan of the club and their shirt sponsor, also condemned the move and withdrew her support.

She tweeted: "I have this morning ended my lifelong support of @RaithRovers over their signing of the rapist David Goodwillie. I have cancelled next season’s shirt sponsorship over this disgusting and despicable move.

"Goodwillie has never expressed a shred of remorse for the rape he committed. His presence at Starks Park is a stain on the club. I’ll be tearing up my season ticket too. This is a heartbreaker for me and many other fans, I know.

A statement released by Raith Rovers labelled the signing a 'football related decision'.

It read: "The management team is familiar with David’s career and background and – in particular – his footballing ability. That is our foremost consideration, and we believe that he will strengthen the Raith Rovers playing squad."

Raith Rovers manager John McGlynn praised Goodwillie's record as a goalscorer and insisted he was 'crucial' to the club's promotion push.

