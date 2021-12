Football

Ralf Rangnick admits lack of sufficient progress at Manchester United - 'Of course not'

Ralf Rangnick: "Of course not. I mean, every coach, every ambitious coach - and there's no difference between other coaches and myself in that area - wants to take faster steps and larger steps forward. But in order to do that, you need to be able to train. And as you know, we had to close Carrington for four days. Before that, we had eight or nine field players in training."

00:01:06, 13 minutes ago