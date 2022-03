Football

Ralf Rangnick ‘cannot blame anyone for not trying’ after Manchester United suffer derby loss to City

Ralf Rangnick: "To be honest, I did not have the impression that they didn't try, but as I said, it's difficult against a team like Man City, once you are 3-1 down. The best team in possession of the ball on the planet. It's difficult. I cannot blame anyone for not having tried and put in effort in that game, but it was difficult after the third goal."

00:00:54, 6 minutes ago