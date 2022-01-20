Football

Ralf Rangnick defends ‘right decision’ to substitute Cristiano Ronaldo at Brentford: ‘I would always do it again’

Manchester United staged a second-half turnaround as goals from Anthony Elanga, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford earned a 3-1 win at Brentford to boost the team's top-four ambitions in the Premier League on Wednesday. It was another less-than-convincing display from United, though, with Cristiano Ronaldo ostensibly far from impressed at being substituted with 20 minutes left.

